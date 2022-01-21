Tripura fast becoming hub of trade corridor: PM Modi

Agartala, Jan 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that through the construction of connectivity infrastructure, Tripura is fast becoming the hub of a trade corridor.

Highlighting the state's excellent performance on many of the development parameters, the Prime Minister said that today, along with roads, railways, air and inland waterways are also connecting Tripura with the rest of the world.

"The double engine government fulfilled the long-pending demand of Tripura and got access to the Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh," Modi said in his recorded speech at the function in Agartala on the occasion of the 50th statehood day celebrations on Friday.

He said that the state received the first cargo from Bangladesh through Akhaura Integrated Check Post in 2020.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent expansion of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala.

Modi on January 4 inaugurated the MBB airport's integrated new terminal building built at a cost of Rs 500 crore and with a built-up area of 30,000 sq. metres.

The Prime Minister said as India would attain 100 years of 'Azadi' (freedom), Tripura would also complete 75 years of statehood. "This is a great period for new resolutions and new opportunities", he added.

Modi underlined the three years of meaningful development and said that Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities with the relentless efforts of the double engine government.

The Prime Minister talked about good work in the state regarding providing pucca houses to the poor and use of new technology in housing construction.

The Light House Projects (LHP), being implemented in Tripura are also going on in five other states of the country to provide housing to the lower income group people.

He said that the measures in the fields ranging from transparency in the administration to infrastructure development will prepare the state for decades to come.

Campaigns like saturation of benefits and facilities in all the villages will make the lives of the people of Tripura easier and better, he said.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the people who have contributed to the establishment and development of Tripura.

He acknowledged the dignity and contribution of the state from the period of Manikya Dynasty.

Modi praised the unity and collective efforts of the people of the state.

Tripura along with Manipur and Meghalaya on Friday celebrated its 50th Statehood Day with varied colourful and mega functions.

