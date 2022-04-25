TRS may drop 25% sitting MLAs for 2023 polls

Hyderabad, April 25 The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) may not give tickets to some MLAs in the next year's Assembly elections following a suggestion by election strategist Prashant Kishor based on a preliminary survey by his team.

During the two-day discussions with Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the strategist is believed to have suggested that TRS field new faces in 20-25 per cent of constituencies where the voters are said to be unhappy with the performance of sitting MLAs.

PK, as Prashant Kishor is popularly known, had detailed discussions with Chief Minister KCR during his stay at the chief minister's official residence Pragati Bhavan on Saturday and Sunday.

They are believed to have discussed the TRS strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. PK made certain suggestions based on a preliminary survey done by his team in all 119 constituencies.

The PK team had initially done a survey in 30 constituencies. The findings of the survey in remaining constituencies were shared by PK during the meeting with KCR.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who also had a meeting PK, did not agree that most of TRS MLAs and MPs were facing anger from their constituents. He ruled out a total revamp.

"We would definitely make amends by making minor changes if required," he said.

PK has reportedly prepared a roadmap for TRS to achieve its goal of a hat-trick in Telangana. He told KCR that a three-cornered contest will help the ruling party as anti-establishment votes will split between the Congress and the BJP.

PK and KCR also exchanged views on how TRS can drive maximum political mileage by educating voters on BJP government at the Centre discriminating against Telangana during last eight years.

The TRS plans to take this message to every household.

TRS sources said from not fulfilling the commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 to the refusal to procure paddy from the state, TRS will try to expose BJP before the people and thus counter the attempts by the saffron party to woo electorates with new promises.

Based on inputs given by PK, KCR is likely to give a clear message to the party cadres at the party plenary scheduled in Hyderabad on April 27 to mark 21st foundation day of the party.

At the general body meeting of the party to be attended by 3,000 leaders, KCR is likely to guide the leaders on how to bring the party back to power in the state.

The TRS chief is also likely to clear the air about TRS 'stand towards Congress. As the meeting with PK came at a time when he is planning to join Congress party, this triggered speculations that TRS may work with Congress in the ensuing elections.

KCR is likely to reiterate that TRS will remain equi-distance with both BJP and Congress.

KCR is understood to have made this clear to PK when the latter suggested that if all non-BJP parties come on a common platform they will have a better chance of defeating the saffron party at the Centre.

The TRS chief also discussed with PK his national ambitions. He has reportedly ruled out any pre-poll alliance of the proposed front of regional parties with the Congress.

The TRS on Sunday announced that it has signed a deal with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founded by PK. The party, however, claimed that PK has disassociated with I-PAC.

K.T. Rama Rao said I-PAC would complement the efforts of TRS by helping the party develop outsider perspective and in reaching out to voters especially in the age group of 18-30 through digital mediums of communication.

In 2018, TRS retained power by winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. The ruling party's tally reached 100 with a dozen legislators from Congress party switching loyalties.

