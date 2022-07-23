Trump aide Bannon held guilty of contempt of Congress

Washington, July 23 A federal jury has found Steve Bannon, Adviser to former US President Donald Trump, guilty of contempt of Congress.

Jail term and fines will be determined during sentencing.

Bannon was on trial for defying a subpoena from a Congressional Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots at the US Capitol by hordes of Trump supporters who wanted to "prevent" Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president in the November 2020 elections.

