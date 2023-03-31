TSPSC paper leak: Telangana Congress chief complains to ED

Hyderabad, March 31 Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy on Friday complained to the Enforcement Directorate about Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak and urged the Central agency to conduct the investigation.

He alleged that cash transactions of crores of rupees took place in paper leak case and there were even hawala transactions by those based abroad.

Alleging that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government is questioning few people and leaving others, he demanded the ED to question all those involved.

The state Congress chief, along with other Congress leaders, visited the ED regional office to lodge a complaint about money laundering.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the state government is trying to shield the real culprits in the case while lower ranking employees have been made a scapegoat.

He alleged that the TSPSC has become a den of cheats and fraudsters and wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not speaking anything on the case.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS government was in slumber when question papers were being leaked and sold. He remarked that if the government elders involved in the leak are hanged at martyrs' memorial , it will not be wrong.

He alleged that KCR's family is not bothered about the deaths of students. He said that the crime of question paper leak in the TSPSC started with Shankar Lakshmi but she has been made a witness in the case.

The MP also alleged that since individuals holding key positions in the government were involved, the government constituted SIT to shield them.

He said Minister K. T. Rama Rao publicly revealed the marks scored by candidates and wondered who gave confidential information to him. "Officials are saying they have not given this information. Did it come from fraudsters? What is KTR's link with them," he asked.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that KTR was controlling the investigation and the SIT was calling only those individuals whom KTR wanted it to be questioned.

On KTR sending legal notice, Revanth Reddy said he was not scared of his threats to file defamation suit. He challenged KCR to recommend a probe by the CBI or the ED in the paper leak.



