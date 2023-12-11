Tunisian citizens, family members evacuated from Gaza

Tunis, Dec 11 The Tunisian authorities have evacuated 57 nationals, including members of their families, from the Gaza Strip, said the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They arrived Sunday morning at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in Tunis, said the Ministry in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"Following the order of the Tunisian President Kais Saied to ensure the evacuation process in the best conditions, the Ministry and our missions in Ramallah and Cairo have been activated to monitor all necessary logistical steps and arrangements," the statement added.

The Ministry said that it will continue to closely follow the situation of Tunisians in Palestine.

