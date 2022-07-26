Tunisian Prez says country moves toward 'new republic'

Tunis, July 26 Tunisian President Kais Saied has said that the country is moving toward a new republic based on freedom, justice and national dignity after he voted for the new constitution.

"We will start a new story based on responsibility together," Saied added on Monday while leaving the polling station in one of the provinces of Grand Tunis.

"Tunisian people are today required to take their destiny into their own hands," he stressed, adding that several political parties are working to thwart the referendum and incite citizens not to go to the polls.

Tunisia started a referendum on a new constitution in its 24 provinces on Monday, also the country's Republic Day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nine hours after the opening of polling stations, the turnout reached 13.6 per cent, Farouk Bouasker, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), said at a press briefing.

The preliminary results of the referendum will be made public by the ISIE on Tuesday, and the final results will not be announced until the deadlines for appeals have passed, but no later than August 28.

