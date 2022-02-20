Twenty Twenty demand CBI probe into death of party worker in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 Chief coordinator of Twenty Twenty, a political outfit in Kerala, and known industrialist, Sabu M. Jacob has called for a CBI probe into the death of Deepu, an activist of the party, who is also a Dalit.

Sabu in a press conference on Sunday said that the Twenty-twenty does not believe that the state police would do justice and that Deepu's death may be brushed under the carpet by the Kerala police.

Deepu, a Dalit activist of the Twenty Twenty succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Kochi after allegedly being attacked by CPI-M workers. Twenty Twenty has alleged that the CPM leader and Kizhakkambalam MLA, P.V. Sreenijan was behind the murder and called upon the police to issue a charge sheet with Sreenijan as the first accused.

Sabu M. Jacob also alleged that the MLA had publicly stated that the deceased Deepu was suffering from liver ailments and that he died due to diseases and not by the thrashing meted out to him. Twenty twenty reacted sharply against this statement and said that Deepu had internal bleeding following the assault by the CPM men and that he was not suffering from any other ailment as said by Kizhakkambalam MLA, P.V. Sreenijan.

The Twenty-twenty chief coordinator told media persons that doctors of the private hospital were under pressure when Deepu was admitted to the ICU. He further said that the Kerala police had filed a case against him (Sabu) for violating Covid protocol as the deceased Deepu had tested positive.

Sabu M. Jacob said that while Congress leaders and BJP leaders had also participated in the funeral of Deepu, the case was registered against only twenty twenty workers and leaders.

Meanwhile, the Kizhakkambalam police said that no case was filed against Congress leaders including opposition leader, V.D. Satheeshan as they had paid their last respects to Deepu at his home.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K. Sudhakaran told media persons, "Police must register a case against CPM leader, P.V. Sreenijan who is also the MLA of the area for allegedly being part of the conspiracy in the brutal assault and subsequent death of Deepu, the dalit leader of twenty twenty."

Twenty twenty is a political outfit floated by industrialist Sabu Jacob of the Kitex group. Twenty twenty is ruling four panchayaths in Ernakulam district including Kizhakkamabalam.

Police have already arrested four persons in connection with the assault on Deepu and they are in judicial custody.

The deceased Deepu's father Kunjayan said that his son was under threat from CPM men and had threatened that they would kill his son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor