Two-day BJP office bearers' meeting concludes

New Delhi, Dec 6 The two-day national office bearers meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was held here at the BJP headquarters concluded on Tuesday with the party's national president J.P. Nadda addressing the closing ceremony.

The meeting had started on Monday with the opening address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the two-day meeting, PM Modi gave directions while Nadda discussed and deliberated upon ways to make the BJP stronger in all booths across the country.

The meeting was attended by all the national office bearers of the BJP, in-charge and co-in-charge of all states, in-charge of various morchas, BJP state presidents and organisation general secretaries.

The meeting discussed state assembly elections which will be held next year and feedbacks were taken from various state units.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Nadda asked all the party office bearers and state unit workers to go for "House to House" campaign.

Explaining the campaign, Nadda said every party leader and worker needs to establish a personal and emotional connection with every house they visit.

Detailed discussions were also held with state unit heads, state in-charge and co-in-charge and organisational general secretaries of the election-bound states.

The party state unit heads also submitted their presentation before Nadda who then gave directions and suggestions which were focussed on the upcoming assembly elections.

During the meeting, all state units were asked to hold their state executive meetings within next one month.

The party's office bearers meet also discussed and reviewed the progress of various programmes being run by the party which include "Mera booth sabse majboot", listening to the "Mann Ki Baat" programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the booth level, activeness on social media, progress in construction of the party offices at the district level, programmes of various morchas, and effective use of BJP membership programme.

A special discussion was held on India getting the Presidency of G20 under PM Modi.

Nadda said leading global organisations like the World Bank have lauded the Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna and it also shows how this important scheme helped in reducing India's poverty rate.

He further said all the office bearers and party workers should directly connect with the beneficiaries of all the public welfare programmes being run by the Centre.

