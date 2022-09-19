Two-day Guj Assembly session likely to be stormy, several unions give strike call

Gandhinagar, Sep 19 The two-day Monsoon Session of the Gujarat Assembly from Wednesday is likely to be a stormy one after various employees gave a march call and the pastoralists decided not to sell milk across the state on the day.

The Opposition too is likely to corner the state government on various issues, like the lumpy virus, inflation and employees' old pension scheme restoration demand.

National Old Pension Restoration United Front national president B.P. Sinh Rawat in a press statement announced that the government employees will march towards the state Assembly on September 21 demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme.

He has also appealed to all the employees unions to extend their support and join the peaceful march. The statement said, "It is a march for the justice of five lakh government employees."

The Gujarat State Transport Corporation employees union has been agitating against the government for their pending demands. They have given a call to withdraw state transport buses from the roads in protest on September 21 and 22. If they stick to the protest call, at least 40 per cent of the state secretariat employees will fail to report on duty in Gandhinagar.

On Sunday, a decision was taken by the Maldhari Mahapanchayat in a meeting that on September 21 none of the pastoralists will sell milk in the open market or even to the cooperative or dairies. The strike may not disturb the milk supply, but the flow of milk may reduce for a day. They are opposing the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) In Urban Areas Bill and are demanding that grazeland cattle of villages be merged in the urban areas.

