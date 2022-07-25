Two families made Srinagar terrorism capital: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, July 25 The BJP 'Tiranga Bikers Rally' was flagged off by party general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday from the historic city centre Lal Chowk.

The bikers rally will end at Kargil War Memorial on July 26 on Vijay Diwas. The day is celebrated each year to commemorate India's victory during the Kargil war and to remember the heroes who laid down their lives in the service of the country.

The rally was flagged off from Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk after the authorities sealed all roads leading to the city centre for security reasons. Shops also remained closed in Lal Chowk area today.

The participants belonged to the BJP's Yuva Morcha who had come from different parts of the country.

Tarun Chugh told the gathering, "Two families, Abdullahs and Muftis, who ruled for 70 years, had made Srinagar terrorism capital, but the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has made it tourism and progress capital.

"Mehbooba Mufti had claimed that after abrogation of Article 370, no one will raise the Tricolour in J&K, let her visit Lal Chowk today and see how everyone is carrying the Tricolour in his hand.

"These two families claimed that Article 370 cannot be abrogated, but the Prime Minister made it possible.

"Now these two families have joined hands and come up with a Gupkar gang. Abdullah and sons & Mufti and sons are only making poisonous statements.

"Abdullah and sons, Mufti and sons & Nehru and sons have been rejected by the people now. The youth have come forward for the progress of J&K. The youth from different parts of J&K also participated in the bikers rally.

"They have looted J&K and failed to ensure progress as their personal properties continued to rise.

"Tricolour is in the hearts and minds of every Kashmiri, but these politic are reluctant to accept this fact.

"Today's rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices made during the Kargil war."

BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya also addressed the rally.

