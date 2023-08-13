UAE president, Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties

Dubai, Aug 13 The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani discussed over phone bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation.

In the phone conversation, the two leaders on Saturday reviewed current areas of cooperation between the two countries and explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation, UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and cooperation in the region in order to promote development and prosperity, the report noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

