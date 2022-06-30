Udaipur horror: Hindu lives matter, says Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash

Bengaluru, June 30 Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash has condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur for pledging support to expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actress said: "I wish I had not seen the Udaipur video. Absolute terror. The screams in the background will echo in our minds and haunt us for a long time to come. Or will it?" Pranitha wrote.

She has also shared her picture holding a placard which read "Hindu lives matter" and captioned it "is anyone listening?"

The actress who has acted in Telugu, Tamil filmed recently welcomed a baby. The netizens are appreciating her courage for condemning the brutal incident and raising the concerns.

An active social media user, Pranitha has earlier also condemned religious fundamentalism and persecution of Hindus. More than 1.20 lakh people have reacted to her post.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has condemned the incident and urged the government to open a separate cell to look into the issue and prevent such acts.

The organisations which are provoking such acts must be booked. "When we are in the government, care should have been taken to prevent such acts. It will become difficult if the trend continues. The agencies must keep a watch on such people as its work is not to stop vehicles and check documents. The individuals and organisations with dangerous mindset should be dealt with strictly," he said.

