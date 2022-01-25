UK to remove restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals

London, Jan 25 All testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will be scrapped from next month, as the UK government goes one step further to reopen the Covid-battered travel sector.

From 4 a.m. on February 11, all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form now required, according to a statement released on Monday by the British government.

Arrivals not recognised as fully vaccinated will need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This final step in our stable and safe full return to international travel is a major boost for UK tourism, setting Britain free ahead of the crucial half term and spring holiday season," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement.

The country is also set to recognise vaccine certificates from 16 more countries, including China and Mexico, bringing the recognition total to more than 180 nations and territories worldwide, according to the statement.

Official figures revealed that Britain added 88,447 Covid-19 cases in the latest 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 16,063,010, and a further 56 additional fatalities, taking the national death toll to 154,430.

More than 90 per cent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, over 83 per cent are fully inoculated, and some 64 per cent have received booster jabs.

