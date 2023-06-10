Ukraine achieves no targets in counteroffensive: Putin

Moscow, June 10 Ukraine has launched a "counteroffensive" but has "failed" to accomplish its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"First, it can be stated with absolute certainty that this offensive has begun. The use of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian forces proves it. Second, in no areas of combat the Ukrainian troops have achieved their tasks. This is an absolutely obvious thing," Putin told reporters in Russia's Sochi on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were "significant losses" of Ukrainian troops in the past five days of "very intense fighting", but Kiev still preserves the offensive potential, Putin was quoted as saying in a Kremlin press release.

He praised the Russian military and weaponry in actions against the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

