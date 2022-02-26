Ukraine shoots down Russia's transport plane
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2022 10:06 AM2022-02-26T10:06:06+5:302022-02-26T10:15:13+5:30
Kiev, Feb 26 Ukraine has shot down a Russian transport plane IL-76 near Vasylkiv town in Kiev region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook, Xinhua news agency reported.
