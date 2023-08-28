Ukraine's allies won't back military move into Russia: Zelensky

Kiev. Aug 28 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the coalition aiding Kiev's fight against Moscow would not support the war-torn nation if it were to move the hostilities into Russian territory.

"I believe that this is a big risk, we will definitely be left alone," CNN quoted the President as saying on Sunday in an interview to local media when he was asked if it was time for such a move.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s fight to reclaim its own territory has been critically aided by its relationships with allies.

The progress and responsibility for Ukraine on the battlefield “is always bilateral”, he said, adding that international partners were a part of any victory, any hold-up in the counteroffensive, any defensive actions and any weakness.

Zelensky also said he believes it is possible to "push for the demilitarization of Russia" in the occupied Crimea by political means, reports CNN.

The last several months have witnessed an increase in strikes on Russian territory, with Russian officials saying Ukrainian drones and shelling are responsible for the attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has taken credit for attacks by sea drones and other weaponry on the Russian-held Crimea and surrounding Black Sea targets, promising there will be more to come.

