Ukraine's grain, oilseeds exports may fall by third this year

Kiev, June 1 Amid Russia's ongoing full scale invasion on Ukraine, the war-torn nation's combined grain and oilseeds exports are expected to fall by a third this year, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solsky said.

Solsky said Ukraine will supply about 46 million tonnes of cereals and oilseeds abroad in 2023, according to a statement released by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Ukraine's grain exports alone will decrease by 40 per cent this year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

As the main challenges for exporting foodstuffs from Ukraine, Solsky listed the disruptions in the functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor and the restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine imposed by some European countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor