Ukraine's law on national resistance takes effect

KIev, Jan 6 The law on national resistance, envisaging the increase in the number of troops by 11,000, came into force in Ukraine, the country's parliament announced.

The legislation also allows, if necessary, to involve the entire population of Ukraine in the protection of their homeland, reports xinhua news agency.

The law was adopted by the Ukrainian Parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021 amid the armed conflict in the eastern Donbas region.

"The creation of a system of national resistance in Ukraine is a powerful signal to everyone that our country will defend itself," Zelensky was quoted as saying.

Currently, there are about 250,000 members in Ukraine's armed forces, including 204,000 servicemen.

Ukraine has been strengthening its military and defence capabilities since 2014, when the conflict between government troops and armed groups started in Donbas.

The confrontation claimed about 14,000 lives and left some 40,000 wounded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor