Ukrainian Prez to join G20 Bali summit: Spokesman

Kiev, Nov 9 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the G20 upcoming summit in Indonesia's Bali, Ukrainian state media reported, citing the presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov.

"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit," Nykyforov said on Tuesday.

Most likely, the Ukrainian leader will join the summit in the online format, the Spokesman added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, which is scheduled for November 15-16, will focus on the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

