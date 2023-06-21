UN allocates $20 mn for urgent food aid campaign in Nigeria

United Nations, June 21 The UN has allocated $20 million for an urgent food security and nutrition campaign for hunger-hit northeast Nigeria, a UN spokesman said.

With $9 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund and $11 million from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, "we will support the government-led response efforts across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states," said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

Haq added the assistance includes food, ready-to-eat meals, access to clean water, healthcare and agriculture support, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 700,000 children aged under five are likely to suffer from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition this year in this region and more than 500,000 people may face emergency levels of food insecurity during the lean season from June to August, he said, citing reports from humanitarian partners.

"The emergency funding will help jumpstart the response, but humanitarian partners need more to prevent widespread hunger and malnutrition," he said.

The spokesman also added the $1.3 billion humanitarian response plan for Nigeria this year is only 26 per cent funded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor