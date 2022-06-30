UN chief appoints Najat Rochdi as deputy special envoy for Syria

United Nations, June 30

UN chief appoints Najat Rochdi as deputy special envoy for Syria

United Nations, June 30 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Najat Rochdi of Morocco as deputy special envoy for Syria.

Rochdi succeeds Khawla Matar of Bahrain, "to whom the Secretary-General expresses his gratitude for her efforts and dedication in the search for peace in Syria," the UN chief's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rochdi has more than 20 years of experience in political affairs and international coordination in conflict and post-conflict areas, including through her latest assignment as deputy special coordinator, resident and humanitarian coordinator, with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Her earlier assignments include senior adviser to the special envoy for Syria, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Cameroon and deputy director of the Representative Office of the United Nations Development Programme in Geneva.

