UN chief wants climate adaptation to be treated with seriousness

United Nations, Nov 4 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that climate adaptation must be treated with a seriousness that reflects the equal worth of all members of the human family.

In a message on the launch of the Adaptation Gap report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Guterres said the lack of support for adaptation needs in the developing world is unacceptable, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UNEP Adaptation Gap report makes clear that the world is failing to protect people from the here-and-now impacts of the climate crisis. Those on the front lines of the climate crisis are at the back of the line for support, said Guterres.

The world is falling far short both in stopping the growth of greenhouse gas emissions and starting desperately needed efforts to plan, finance and implement adaptation in light of growing risks, he said.

Adaptation needs in the developing world are set to skyrocket to as much as $340 billion a year by 2030. Yet adaptation support today stands at less than one-tenth of that amount, he noted.

The most vulnerable people and communities are paying the price. This is unacceptable, he said.

"Adaptation must be treated with a seriousness that reflects the equal worth of all members of the human family," said Guterres. "It's time for a global climate adaptation overhaul that puts aside excuses and picks up the toolbox to fix the problems."

He called for a dramatic increase in the quantity and quality of financing for adaptation needs, a new business model for turning adaptation priorities into investable projects, far better climate risk data and information, and universal early-warning coverage for climate disasters within five years.

