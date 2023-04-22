UN envoy calls on Libyans to unite to achieve peace, stability

Tripoli, April 22 The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily called on the people of the country to unite in order to achieve lasting peace, stability and prosperity.

"On this occasion, I call upon all Libyans ... to come together in a spirit of compromise for the sake of establishing a clear and unified pathway towards lasting peace, stability, and prosperity," Bathily said in a statement on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

"I also call on women and youth to seize the occasion of this celebration to renew their commitment to participate fully in the electoral process as a meaningful contribution to rebuilding peace, security, stability and prosperity in their motherland," the statement said.

He also called for the release of those arbitrarily detained all over Libya as a critical foundation for confidence-building and for establishing a comprehensive, rights-based reconciliation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bathily said there is an opportunity to encourage all stakeholders to rally behind the UN's comprehensive approach to enable national elections this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor