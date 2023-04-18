UN Security Council calls for ensuring implementation of peace accord in Colombia

United Nations, April 18 The UN Security Council has stressed the importance of ensuring the comprehensive implementation of the Final Peace Agreement in Colombia, calling it "the primary pillar" to secure peace and stability in the country.

In a press statement, the council members welcomed renewed momentum on the implementation of the peace accord including the focus on the Final Peace Agreement in the Colombian government's proposed National Development Plan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The peace agreement was signed in 2016 between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The council members said they looked forward to further progress including to address challenges on land access, the security and socio-economic reintegration of former combatants, and to accelerate implementation of the ethnic and gender provisions of the agreement.

They commended the Colombian government's efforts to expand the scope of peace in Colombia through dialogue and through comprehensive implementation of the agreement, and encouraged further progress towards securing ceasefires including over the course of the next round of peace talks between the government and the National Liberation Army armed group.

