Under PM Modi's leadership India has become 'polestar' of the world: BJP

New Delhi[India], May 26 : Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent three-nation visit, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday said that under Modi's leadership, India has become the "polestar" of the world.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders from 20 countries and held 40 meetings. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our nation has become the polestar of the world," Gaurav Bhatia said on Friday.

He mentioned US President Joe Biden asking for Prime Minister Modi's autograph and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling him the "boss" and said that Prime Minister being conferred with the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea and Fiji was a proud moment for every Indian.

"We saw that US President Joe Biden asked for Prime Minister Modi's autograph and the Australian Prime Minister called him (PM Modi) the 'boss'. It was a proud moment for every Indian when PM Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea and Fiji," Gaurav Bhatia, said.

The Prime Minister's recently concluded visit across three countries has been action-packed. Throughout his visit, the PM held meetings with more than 12 global leaders. He participated in three summits and participated in more than 50 engagements.

PM Modi left Delhi for Japan on May 19. From there he reached Papua New Guinea on May 21 and then went on to his final destination Sydney in Australia.

In Japan, PM Modi met several world leaders during the G7 Summit and discussed various issues with them. This included US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amongst others.

Prime Minister Modi also participated in the third in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, 2023, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and President Joseph Biden of the United States of America. PM Modi also unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

Unprecedented scenes panned out as the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea came to the airport to receive PM Modi and was seen touching the feet of India's PM as a mark of respect.

Two top honours followed as PNG conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of PNG have received this award, including former US President Bill Clinton. It's a big honour for India. PM Modi was also conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date.

Apart from his meetings with the PM of Australia and PM Modi met leaders from industry and investment firms in Sydney. But the highlight was the grand reception by the Indian community for PM Modi which was also attended by Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who heaped huge praises on PM Modi for his leadership qualities.

