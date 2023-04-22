Union Health Ministry to hold Asia-Pacific leaders' conclave on malaria elimination in New Delhi on April 24

New Delhi [India], April 22 : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will orgze the Asia Pacific Leaders' Conclave on Malaria Elimination in New Delhi on April 24, 2023, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA), according to a release issued by the government.

The conclave will be held under the guidance of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Conclave will hold a discussion on the ongoing efforts towards malaria elimination and galvse an action plan for malaria elimination by 2030.

"The Conclave will provide a platform for leaders from the Asia Pacific region to discuss ongoing efforts towards malaria elimination and revitalise national and regional momentum towards the goal of an Asia Pacific Free from Malaria by 2030. Sessions will include tracking regional and national progress, reaching at-risk populations, leveraging research, innovation, and new technologies to accelerate progress, and embracing a whole-of-government approach to eliminate the disease," it said.

"India has made remarkable progress towards malaria elimination in recent years and has been appreciated globally. Among the 11 countries that are part of the World Health Orgzation's 'High Burden to High Impact' initiative, only India has reported a decline in malaria cases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malaria cases and deaths also dropped by 85.1 per cent and 83.6 per cent respectively, from 2015 to 2022," it added.

The Conclave will be presided over by Dr V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

The event will be graced by the Mizoram Health Minister, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, World Health Orgzation Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, SEARO, Health Ministers from APLMA member nations including Soloman Islands Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana, Fiji Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, Senior representatives from various government departments, development partners and corporates will also be in attendance.

