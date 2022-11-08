Union minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stranded in Himachal

Shimla, Nov 8 Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday pushed a public transport bus that broke down on a highway, causing a traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

The Minister's convoy was also stuck in the traffic.

Thakur was campaigning in Bilaspur district for the November 12 Assembly elections.

