Union minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stranded in Himachal

By IANS | Published: November 8, 2022 11:27 PM 2022-11-08T23:27:04+5:30 2022-11-08T23:40:06+5:30

Shimla, Nov 8 Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday pushed a public transport bus that broke down on a highway, causing a traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

The Minister's convoy was also stuck in the traffic.

Thakur was campaigning in Bilaspur district for the November 12 Assembly elections.

