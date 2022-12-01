Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya casts vote, says BJP will break its own record in Gujarat

Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday cast his vote for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in Hanol village in the Bhavnagar district.

Mandaviya, before he went to cast his vote, said that this time BJP will break its own record and will create a new record.

"People of my village (Hanol) have always believed in the politics of development. I see that the trust of the people of Gujarat has increased in BJP. This time we will break our record and will create a new record," said the Union Health Minister.

He also interacted with villagers, before casting his vote in Hanol village in the Bhavnagar district.

Earlier taking to Twitter, he had urged people to exercise their right to vote to elect a government dedicated to the development of the state.

"The first phase of voting is going to be held in Gujarat today. I urge all young friends, mothers-sisters and all citizens to exercise their right to vote and vote with confidence to elect a government dedicated to the development of the state. Be sure to participate in this festival of democracy," Mandaviya tweeted.

The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor