UP Assembly Elections 2022: 80 crore people have been getting free ration for the last 2 years: Modi

PM Narendra Modi, in Bahraich's public meeting, said, "Our govt doesn't leave anyone in a time of crisis. We opened up 'anna ke bhandaar' during the COVID crisis, 80 crore people have been getting free ration for the last 2 years... Tough time calls for a tough leader."

In the same meeting, he earlier said, "This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (victory 4) ...First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of UP have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



