UP Assembly Elections 2022: A big gesture given before the results, the state property department is getting the old bungalow of Akhilesh Yadav repaired

Even before the counting of votes, the workers start repairing and cleaning the old bungalow of Akhilesh Yadav which has heated the politics again. Let us tell you that this bungalow is the same bungalow for which the SP chief was accused of theft after which Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav even met UP CM Yogi. The cleaning of the bungalow, which was closed for almost three and a half years before the results, is now being interpreted in many ways. These bungalows were vacated in 2018 following the order of the Supreme Court.

What is the whole matter?

The property department of the UP government has started repairing and cleaning the bungalow of Akhilesh Yadav, which has been closed for almost 3 years and 8 months. At the same time, this is being seen as a sign of a change in the air of repair and cleanliness and it is also being seen as the love of the bureaucracy for Akhilesh Yadav. It is worth noting that the charge of the state property department is with the ACS of CM Yogi Adityanath. Now it is being seen in every sense. Today, the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is going to vote and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

There has also been a stir in socialist parks

Let us tell you that the work of repair and cleanliness is not limited to government bungalows, but these days there has been an increase in socialist parks too. The work of cleaning the Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lohia Park, River Front, plants and grass has also been started by the Lucknow Development Authority. On the other hand, there is no significant movement in the BSP parks, nor has any repair and cleanliness been seen anywhere.