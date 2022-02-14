UP Assembly Elections 2022: A living woman in Shahjahanpur has been declared dead in voting list, claims SP

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh's second phase, a woman in Shahjahanpur has been declared dead and the name has been deleted from the voter list. The Samajwadi Party on Twitter handle shared this information, the party in Hindi wrote, "In Shahjahanpur district's Puwayan Vidhan Sabha-134, booth number-204, the living woman has been declared dead and the name has been deleted from the voter list. Taking cognizance of the Election Commission and the district administration, please ensure to vote."

This is not the first time an incident like this is happening, earlier in the first phase of UP polls, Abdul Ahmad an 85-year-old resident of Bhainswal village in Thana Bhawan in Shamli, claimed that he didn't allow to cast his vote by an election official at the polling station because he was declared "dead" on the voter list.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.