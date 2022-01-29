UP Assembly Elections 2022: Abdullah Azam Khan says he do not trust the policemen who are deployed in his security
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2022 03:00 PM2022-01-29T15:00:29+5:302022-01-29T15:01:25+5:30
Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan said that he doesn't trust the policeman who is been in-charged in his security and said that can shoot him, "You have officers with you, Police with you, two govts with you. I'm alone, I have no one with me. I don't even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me...They're not deployed for my security but for my recce" he said.
Abdullah is contesting from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on SP's ticket, in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. He was a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. He represented the Suar constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district and is a member of the Samajwadi Party.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.