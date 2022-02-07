UP Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP always gives ticket to loosers' says BJP MLA after being denied the ticket

UP Election 2022: In view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, tremendous upheaval is being seen. During the campaign, many leaders have joined the parties while many quit especially after being denied the ticket. And a similar incident has happened in Barabanki, to which one of the BJP leader has expressed the strong displeasure over the ticket denial. BJP has not given a ticket to BJP MLA Baijnath Rawat from the Haidergarh assembly constituency this time. The MLA was angry about this and asked whether the party did not consider it right to give him a ticket as he belong to the Dalit community.

Here's what the MLA said

Baijnath was furious over not getting the ticket to Rawat and raised questions on this decision of the party high command. He asked, "Was I the only one corrupt MLA in 5-6 districts of Ayodhya Mandal?" Rawat further said, "Worked with utmost sincerity for five years, adopted the principle of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas. Is that why my ticket was cut?" For this, he has expressed his displeasure by writing a letter to the BJP high command and Home Minister Amit Shah and has asked the reason for not getting the ticket.



Rawat also accused former MLA

Rawat says that if the high command has denied his ticket due to the talk of former BJP MLA Sunder Lal Dixit, then it is not right. He further accused Dixit and said, do caste politics. By pressurizing us too, they wanted to get people to file fake cases and get wrong things done. When we protested, they started making irresponsible statements against us. If the party has cut the ticket at their behest, then it is very wrong. This is how I have been humiliated for being a Dalit."

BJP accused of giving tickets to the losers again

Baijnath Rawat accused the BJP and said that the party has given tickets to the losers again, "The party has given tickets again to many people who lost from Ayodhya Mandal, while I am an MLA, why was my ticket cut? Let the party tell me the reason" he said.

Baijnath was a teacher before joining BJP and left his job. He was also elected 3 times MLA and MP of the area.



