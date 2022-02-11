UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP government keeps development on one hand and a bulldozer on the other: Yogi

Hitting back on SP, UP CM Yogi on Friday said the BJP government believes in development but also has bulldozers for the mafia and that is why women in the state feel safe. He also targeted the SP and said the party has only built boundary walls for graveyards in the name of development. “The BJP government keeps development on one hand and a bulldozer on the other. This bulldozer is used to run over the mafia. For this reason, women in the state are safe, and the girls are going to schools,” he said.

Earlier, today while addressing the rally in Kasganj Uttar Pradesh said “We are bringing Mumbai’s film city here. Youth will get the opportunity to work in the films. We’ve also decided to build an academy in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. We have provided welfare schemes to all without any discrimination.”

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.