UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is doing politics of hatred and dividing people: Akhilesh Yadav

After the third phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made a controversial remark on BJP which heated the politics, speaking to the media the SP chief said "BJP is doing politics of hatred and dividing people. There have been complaints at many places in the third phase of polling, complaints were made about EVM malfunctioning at the polling booth. Despite this BJP is trailing."

भाजपा नफरत और लोगों को बांटने की राजनीति कर रही है। तीसरे चरण के मतदान में कई जगह शिकायत हुई है, पोलिंग बूथ पर मशीन ख़राब होने की शिकायत की गई। इसके बावजूद भाजपा पीछे चल रही है: समाजवादी पार्टी प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव, लखनऊ, उत्तर प्रदेश (20.02) #UttarPradeshElections

Also in the third phase, the Yadav family disappointed their supporters, when the entire Yadav family of UP cast their votes in the third phase of elections, some of the family members kept their absence in the voting polls. For the first time in elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav didn't cast his vote. Not only this Prateek Yadav's wife Aparna Yadav who recently joined BJP ahead of UP polls also did not cast her votes, as well as Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhana Gupta, was also absent at the polling booth for the first time. Even after their supporters waited so long to see leaders in the polling booth they didn't arrive.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.