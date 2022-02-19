UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is sending about 80 leaders from Uttarakhand to UP for campaigning

Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik on Saturday said, "BJP is sending about 80 leaders from Uttarakhand to Uttar Pradesh for the election campaign. Some ministers & leaders, including the CM, would go to UP for campaigning."

Madan Kaushik is from Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently, he is the BJP's state president in Uttarakhand and four times MLA from the Haridwar constituency. He is the former spokesperson for the Government of Uttarakhand. He is a member of the Legislative Assembly from Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.