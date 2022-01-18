UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders arrives at Delhi HQ for the meeting ahead of UP polls

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2022 04:19 PM2022-01-18T16:19:37+5:302022-01-18T16:21:34+5:30

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP hold the meeting in Delhi headquarters, today. Union Ministers Amit Shah, ...

UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders arrives at Delhi HQ for the meeting ahead of UP polls | UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders arrives at Delhi HQ for the meeting ahead of UP polls

UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders arrives at Delhi HQ for the meeting ahead of UP polls

Next

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP hold the meeting in Delhi headquarters, today. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda & other BJP leaders had already arrived for the BJP core committee meeting at party headquarters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in  7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Open in app
Tags :bjpAssembly elections 2022Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022