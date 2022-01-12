UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP minister Swatantra Dev Singh come in support of Yogi's '80 versus 20' remark

Swatantra Dev Singh spoke, on the criticism that BJP uses religion to distract voters. One of the leaders of the BJP on Wednesday said, "Who started talking about Jinnah first? Who used the word chillambaaz? There is an honest CM who does not even attend his father's last rites and you will call him chillambaaz? He serves the poor all night while you don't even step outside the house. You compare Sardar Patel with Jinnah. Is this the way you run your politics? Ask them to find out if BJP has spread any riots in the last five years or harassed anyone on the basis of religion."

He also commented on the Yogi's '80 versus 20' remark, he said "I do not think it was about any religion (Muslims form around 20% of the population). We work for the development of all. Be it Hindus, Muslims, Dalits - all get houses under the PM Awaas scheme. But those spreading violence, who don't have love for the poor, who spread goondaism and resort to rioting, those 15-20% not affiliated to any religion or caste, will obviously get hurt. Why would we attack a religion? There are respected people, intellectuals, and cultured people in every religion. But some people are bad. People who support terrorism or Naxalism - those who are anti-nationals and raise slogans like those raised in JNU - such people should be opposed."

On being asked about the alleged Brahmin resentment with the BJP, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "In UP, there is a caste scenario but all sections of society want their faith respected, that the temple be built, that the Vishwanath corridor and Maa Vindhyavasini corridor be built. There is respect for Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan, which is why nobody is going to be upset with the BJP. It is the party of the people. It is not a trust. Anybody from any caste can lead it."



