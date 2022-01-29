UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda holds a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda holds a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly ahead of UP polls.

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a virtual rally on 31st January. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with BJP workers in Varanasi via video conferencing now. More than 10 thousand workers have joined PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. From national to local unit office-bearers as well as public representatives have stayed at the polling booths concerned to get connected through the NaMo App for the PM’s interaction.

During the interaction the PM focused on voting polls of the states he said, "Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting" said PM Modi during the interaction.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.