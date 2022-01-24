UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'CM Yogi's residence in Gorakhpur no less than a bungalow' Mayawati slams Yogi

BSP leader Mayawati on Monday hits out at current CM of UP, Yogi in her tweet she said he (Yogi) should tell people that his residence in Gorakhpur math is not less than a bungalow.

"Probably the public of western UP does not know that the monastery built by Yogi ji in Gorakhpur, where he resides most of the time, is no less than a big bungalow. It would have been better if I had told about this as well," she said in a tweet.

"Also, it would have been better if the CM of UP, along with the praise of his government, had also mentioned the works related to the public interest of the BSP government because they should know that the cases of giving houses to the poor and land to the landless The record of the BSP government has been excellent," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.