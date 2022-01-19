UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress's 'ladki hoon' campaign face Priyanka Maurya likely to join BJP

Congress's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign face Priyanka Maurya may join BJP today is likely to join BJP today ahead of assembly elections. After quitting Congress Maurya levelled several allegations against the Congress after the party denied her ticket for assembly polls.

Maurya said, "I have been betrayed. We were told that there will be screening, observation, and survey to select candidates for polls. But even after completing all tasks, I was not given the ticket. People kept me telling me that this ticket (170 Sarojini Nagar) is reserved for Rudra Daman Singh. I knew it, but I was still fighting for it. I was asked to bring girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I did a lot of work for it."

"My name is written as Dr. Priyanka Maurya OBC in the poster but this party is anti-women...I have seen women who had been working for 30 years who did not get the tickets...I received a call and they said that if you want a ticket then you will have to pay and I clearly said I have no money to pay because I wanted to get the ticket based on my work" she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.