UP Assembly Elections 2022: Former BJP MLA with 1000 supporters booked for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols

BJP MLA has been booked for violating the model code of conduct and Covid protocols and hindering traffic. The FIR has been registered against over 1000 people including Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, said the police.



Singh recently resigned from the primary membership of BJP after being denied the ticket and a day ago he and his supporters reached Bairia to hold the meeting. The police on Tuesday said six people, including Singh, were named in the FIR registered on Tuesday night, while the rest are unnamed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.