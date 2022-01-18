UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Getting rid of this BJP in Uttar Pradesh will be a greater Azadi than 1947" : Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that "getting rid of this party in Uttar Pradesh will be a greater Azadi (freedom) than 1947" because they want to divide the country.

She also spoke on PDP's Tribal Youth Convention and said, "Assembly elections are going to take place in Uttar Pradesh, so they (BJP) are recalling Aurangzeb and Babar. Today, we have got a chance to get rid of the BJP. It will be greater Azadi than India's freedom of 1947 because they wanted to divide the country.

She further asked BJP to show development in Uttar Pradesh if they promised to develop the state.

"They are giving jobs and land to outsiders and then they (BJP) claimed that this will do development in the state. I ask them to show development in Uttar Pradesh. They can't provide hospitals in UP," Mufti said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.