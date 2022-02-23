UP Assembly Elections 2022: If Muslim sisters have attained freedom in India, it's because of PM Modi: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda in the Prayagraj rally said "Your (public's) finger has a lot of power, understand it...no other Muslim countries had Triple Talaq, but our secular India had it. If Muslim sisters have attained freedom in India, it's because of PM Modi & your vote."

Earlier, JP Nadda in Gorakhpur ahead of Uttar Pradesh's fourth phase said, "People are showing great enthusiasm towards BJP. People of Uttar Pradesh are moving towards the lotus symbol with development, security, and prosperity as their goal."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today holds its fourth phase of elections which covers Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.