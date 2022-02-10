UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Let development be an ideology" Akhilesh Yadav gives new slogan for new UP

Ahead of assembly elections in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on his Twitter launch a new slogan for UP, he wrote "New Slogan of New UP: Let development be an ideology!"

न्यू यूपी का नया नारा :



विकास ही विचारधारा बने! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2022

Yesterday, Yadav was scheduled to visit Rampur to campaign for party candidates Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam but now it got postponed because of bad weather, the party tweeted that "The programs of national president Akhilesh Yadav in Rampur have been postponed due to bad weather. The fresh dates for the same will be announced soon."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.