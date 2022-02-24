UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati slams BJP over Nawab Malik’s arrest

BSP chief Mayawati on Nawab Malik ED case slammed BJP and tweeted, "It is very unfortunate that whatever is happening in the country in the name of terrorism and sometimes in the name of investigation agencies going on in Maharashtra to influence the general elections to the assembly being held in Uttar Pradesh. People must be alert."

Earlier, BSP leader Mayawati slammed BJP saying the party was trying to capitalize on the work done by the BSP government in the past. In her recent tweet she said, "Under the BSP government in UP, about two-and-a-half lakh, poor families were provided with basic amenities and preparations were going on for about 15-20 lakh houses, but due to the change of government, this work remained incomplete, which BJP was trying to capitalize on. What did they do on their own?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.