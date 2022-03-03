UP Assembly Elections 2022: Our bulldozer does not talk but it works very well: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Ghazipur rally again took out the bulldozer controversy and said "Our bulldozer does not talk but it works very well. We will make sure that our development and our bulldozer will work together after we come to power. People of UP have decided to send Samajwadi Party leaders to foreign countries after March 10."

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Mainpuri said, "We will use bulldozers after 10th March (election results day) for all those who were hiding for last 4.5 years but have come out during the elections."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. Today on 3rd March the state is conducting its sixth phase which covers Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.