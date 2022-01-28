UP Assembly Elections 2022: Owaisi lashes out on BJP and SP

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party and BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said "Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) & BJP have a washing machine that gets rid of all criminal charges & makes a person a popular minister. The country's watching their opportunistic hypocrisy."

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced his alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha & Bharat Mukti Morcha in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, "If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 CMs, one from OBC community & another from Dalit community. 3 Dy CMs incl from Muslim community," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also revealed that his party had also announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, "We have announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections; more candidates for other phases will be announced. We've made arrangements to conduct virtual rallies, as per the Election Commission's guidelines."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



