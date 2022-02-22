UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party shielded mafias and terrorists, says Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bahraich rally hits out on Samajwadi Party and said "Samajwadi Party shielded mafias and terrorists. Now UP doesn't see riots and curfews. They (previous govts) imposed curfews, but we take out Kanwar Yatra. You must have heard of 'Lankesh' in Ramayana similarly SP should be called 'Dangesh',"



Earlier, today Yogi in Bikapur, Ayodhya slammed opposition and said, "Could Congress have constructed Ayodhya's Ram Temple? Could BSP have done it? Could 'babua' have done it? Will those, who fired at Ram bhakts, built it? Will those, who locked Ram Temple, built it? Who is building it? The double engine govt of BJP."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



