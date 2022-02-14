UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP leader Mohammed Abdullah Azam Khan talks about the issues in UP

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Abdullah Azam Khan on Monday said the bigger issues in Uttar Pradesh were those related to farmers, youth, and the Lakhimpur Kheri episode. “There should rather be a discussion about why the income of farmers could not be doubled, why 16 crore youth have not got jobs even as the BJP has completed nearly eight years in power. Who is responsible for the dead bodies floating in the Ganga during the pandemic?” he said.

Abdullah Azam Khan is an Indian politician and was a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. He represented the Suar constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district and is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He is the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.